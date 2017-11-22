Africa World Airlines Adds New International Route

Africa World Airlines (AWA) has recently announced the introduction of flights to Monrovia, Liberia, from the airline’s base in Accra, Ghana. This route marks the second international country served by AWA, with regular flights already in operation to Lagos and Abuja in Nigeria. Flights to Monrovia are expected to commence on Tuesday 12 December with 3x weekly flights between the two capital cities.

As announced last week, AWA has appointed Land & Marine to publish its new quarterly inflight magazine. Issue one is due to be published in early 2018.

