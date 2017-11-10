Africa World Airlines inflight magazine

Africa World Airlines (AWA) has today given Land & Marine the go-ahead to produce its quarterly inflight magazine. The first issue of the new magazine will be published in the first quarter of 2018.

The Ghanaian airline is headquartered in Accra and currently operates flights domestically from the capital to Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi, in addition to Lagos and Abuja in Nigeria. AWA expects to expand its operations to Liberia, Sierra Leone and Côte d’Ivoire soon.

AWA is a subsidiary of Hainan Airlines – China’s fourth largest and one of only nine carriers worldwide to have a five-star rating from Skytrax.