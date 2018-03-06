Cruise Jamaica website launched

Cruise Jamaica has just launched its new website with a fresh new look, created and hosted by Land & Marine. Cruise Jamaica is a brand operating under the Port Authority of Jamaica which is the regulator and developer of world-class service facilities for visiting cruise lines in the Caribbean. Land & Marine has also produced a printed information pack and A1 map of the Caribbean for Cruise Jamaica’s marketing at Seatrade Cruise Global Expo 2018, Fort Lauderdale. Click here to view the new cruisejamaica.com