Cruise Jamaica website launched

Posted on

Cruise Jamaica

Cruise Jamaica has just launched its new website with a fresh new look, created and hosted by Land & Marine. Cruise Jamaica is a brand operating under the Port Authority of Jamaica which is the regulator and developer of world-class service facilities for visiting cruise lines in the Caribbean. Land & Marine has also produced a printed information pack and A1 map of the Caribbean for Cruise Jamaica’s marketing at Seatrade Cruise Global Expo 2018, Fort Lauderdale. Click here to view the new cruisejamaica.com

Posted in Announcements, News, Websites and multimedia.