Land & Marine client interCaribbean Airways (ICA) is set for major expansion this coming winter with the launch of flights from Tortola’s Beef Island Airport to: Dominica (Melville Hall), St Lucia (Castries), St Maarten, St Croix and St Thomas.

These flights are in addition to ICA’s existing services from Tortola to San Juan, Santo Domingo and Antigua. At the same time, flights between ICA’s Providenciales hub and Tortola will become non-stop this winter.